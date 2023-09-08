Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Commerzbank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter.
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
