Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after buying an additional 272,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,217,000 after acquiring an additional 185,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,477,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

