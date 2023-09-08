Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cochlear in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.
Cochlear Price Performance
Cochlear Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.04. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.46%.
Cochlear Company Profile
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
