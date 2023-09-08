Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 242,517 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

NYSE SJM opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,615 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

