CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLSK. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $688.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 3.85.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 73.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 70,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

