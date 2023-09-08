Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,654 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.