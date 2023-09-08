CIBC Reiterates “C$4.00” Price Target for Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)

CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

Shares of CVE FL opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.90. Frontier Lithium has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

