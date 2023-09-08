CIBC Begins Coverage on Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF)

CIBC began coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
