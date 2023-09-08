CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 846 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 393,577 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $90.57.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

