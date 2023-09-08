CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,700 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in PPL by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in PPL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

