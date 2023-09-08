Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

