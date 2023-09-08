Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $204.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.