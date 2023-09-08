Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $160.20 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.20.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

