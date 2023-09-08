ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Insider Sells $695,878.04 in Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $37.32 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. ChampionX’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $683,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $39,950,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in ChampionX by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 25.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400,520 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

