Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Chalice Mining Stock Up 5.4 %
OTC:CGMLF opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Chalice Mining has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.
About Chalice Mining
