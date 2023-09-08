Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Chalice Mining Stock Up 5.4 %

OTC:CGMLF opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Chalice Mining has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

About Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.

