Chainbing Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainbing has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $262.49 million and approximately $6,844.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

