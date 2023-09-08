CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CESDF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

