Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$28.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$31.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.63.

CVE opened at C$27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.90 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9544008 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

