Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,113,000 after buying an additional 3,746,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,530,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,777,000 after purchasing an additional 777,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

