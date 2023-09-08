Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a report issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. Desjardins set a C$31.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.63.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:CVE opened at C$27.86 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.90 and a twelve month high of C$29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.68. The company has a market cap of C$52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.91 billion.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.