Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $281.43 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

