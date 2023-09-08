Carol D. Karp Sells 5,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carol D. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $340,650.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. Prothena’s revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Prothena

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.