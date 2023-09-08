Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £174.24 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 968 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £174.24 ($220.06).

On Wednesday, September 6th, Tim Weller bought 539,176 shares of Capita stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £91,659.92 ($115,761.45).

LON:CPI opened at GBX 16.23 ($0.20) on Friday. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.23 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.92 ($0.57). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £275.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

