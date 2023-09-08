CannabisCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110.60 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $199,517.39 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,817.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00242109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.00742498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.77 or 0.00549100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00059363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00117480 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.