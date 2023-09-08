Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CWB. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.75.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$29.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

