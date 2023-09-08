Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWB. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.75.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$28.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$21.21 and a 12-month high of C$29.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

