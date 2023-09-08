Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.75.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$28.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$29.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

