Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBWBF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

