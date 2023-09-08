Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBWBF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
