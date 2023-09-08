Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBWBF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

