Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

