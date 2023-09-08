Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.00.

GOOS opened at C$20.89 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$20.01 and a one year high of C$32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

