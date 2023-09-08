Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Merit Group (LON:MRIT)

Merit Group (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 116 ($1.47) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 157.78% from the company’s current price.

Merit Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:MRIT opened at GBX 45 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Merit Group has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.25 ($0.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.78 million, a PE ratio of -551.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Merit Group alerts:

About Merit Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.