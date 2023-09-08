Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$14.25

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 target price on Skeena Resources and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

TSE:SKE opened at C$6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.33. The stock has a market cap of C$539.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.45. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.64 and a twelve month high of C$10.38.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

