Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $190.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.25. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile



Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

