Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCO

Cameco Price Performance

CCO stock opened at C$50.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$28.98 and a 12 month high of C$51.49.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.833935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.