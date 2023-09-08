Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

CVGW opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.78 million, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 37,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,892,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after acquiring an additional 611,891 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $14,117,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

