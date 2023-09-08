Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $24,221.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.21, for a total value of $24,221.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $23,410.00.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $241.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.