BV Financial, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on September 11th (OTCMKTS:BVFL)

BV Financial’s (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 11th. BV Financial had issued 9,798,980 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $97,989,800 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
BV Financial Stock Performance
BVFL opened at $9.98 on Friday. BV Financial has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57.
About BV Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BV Financial
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.