BV Financial, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on September 11th (OTCMKTS:BVFL)

BV Financial’s (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 11th. BV Financial had issued 9,798,980 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $97,989,800 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BV Financial Stock Performance

BVFL opened at $9.98 on Friday. BV Financial has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

