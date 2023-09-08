BV Financial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BVFL) Quiet Period Set To End on September 11th

BV Financial’s (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, September 11th. BV Financial had issued 9,798,980 shares in its IPO on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $97,989,800 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
BV Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BVFL opened at $9.98 on Friday. BV Financial has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
BV Financial Company Profile
