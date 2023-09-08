Brokers Set Expectations for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $258,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 121.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 50.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

