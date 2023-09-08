Brokers Offer Predictions for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.08. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $29.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMP opened at $340.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after buying an additional 1,117,684 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 502,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.