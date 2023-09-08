Brokers Issue Forecasts for Deere & Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research note issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.95. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $33.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.75 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $411.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.83 and its 200 day moving average is $400.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.