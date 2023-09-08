Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target at $5.06

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $860.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.45. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 121.36% and a negative net margin of 15,135.24%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 424.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

