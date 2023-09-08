Brokerages Set Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Target Price at $25.33

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -87.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

