Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) PT at $9.59

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RKT

Rocket Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RKT opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Companies news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 61,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.