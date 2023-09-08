Brokerages Set OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) PT at $10.00

Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,396.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,478,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $958,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,998,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,116,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OmniAb stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $623.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of -0.55. OmniAb has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

