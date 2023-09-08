Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) PT at $1,470.14

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,470.14.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of MTD opened at $1,162.07 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,261.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,369.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mettler-Toledo International
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.