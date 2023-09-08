Brokerages Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price at $68.00

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -346.67%.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

