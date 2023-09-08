Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $21.25

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,332,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,353,068 shares of company stock worth $22,414,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 144.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

